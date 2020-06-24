24 alleged Boston gang members charged with cocaine trafficking

On Wednesday, law enforcement executed 17 search warrants in Brighton, Dorchester, Roxbury, Hyde Park, Mattapan, Randolph, Holbrook and Braintree. Approximately 30 firearms, a half kilogram of cocaine and $350,000 was seized, according to the statement.

Dubbed “Operation Snowfall,” the investigation yielded 1.7 kilograms of cocaine and cocaine base, 27 pounds of marijuana, 11 firearms and more than 200 rounds of ammunition, according to the statement.

Two dozen alleged members and associates of Boston-based street gangs were charged in federal court with cocaine trafficking following an investigation by local and federal authorities dating back to 2018, according to a statement released Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

Advertisement

All 24 defendants face charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. Eight of the defendants are from Boston, two from Randolph, two from Randolph, one from Dorchester, one from Quincy, one from Holbrook, one from Taunton, one from Hyde Park, one from Canton, one from South Boston, one from Lawrence, one from Brighton, and one from Brookline.

Authorities say the cocaine trafficking operation was based out of Commonwealth Development, a public housing development in Brighton formerly known as Fidelis Way. The investigation began in November 2018.

Law enforcement officials allege the defendants “assumed control over multiple Fidelis Way apartments, where they stored, cooked, packaged and sold drugs,” thereby detracting the quality of life for other residents, according to the statement.

Authorities also allege the defendants continued to distribute drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown. One defendant from Mattapan allegedly traveled to California in April to “try to obtain kilograms of cocaine,” according to the statement.













Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.