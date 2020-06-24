Man pulled from Pittsfield lake identified

Officials identified the man whose body was found Monday in Silver Lake in Pittsfield, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Divers recovered the body of Stephen Dus, 55, of Pittsfield around 9 p.m. after an extensive search in the lake, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement.

Witnesses reported hearing someone in the water calling for help around 3 p.m. and called officials.