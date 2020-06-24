Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate 495 in Raynham

A Rehoboth man died after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a dump truck on Interstate 495 in Raynham Tuesday night, State Police said in a statement.
Scott Ousley 23, was driving at 11:10 p.m. down the southbound side of the highway when he rear-ended a commercial dump truck traveling in the same direction near Exit 8, State Police said.
Ousley’s 2016 Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle burst into flames when it slammed into the truck, which was carrying a load of asphalt at the time, officials said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police said the motorcycle was seen swerving in and out of lanes at “an extremely high rate of speed” before the crash.
The southbound side of Interstate 495 was closed for about three and a half hours after the crash, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation.
