Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate 495 in Raynham

A Rehoboth man died after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a dump truck on Interstate 495 in Raynham Tuesday night, State Police said in a statement.

Scott Ousley 23, was driving at 11:10 p.m. down the southbound side of the highway when he rear-ended a commercial dump truck traveling in the same direction near Exit 8, State Police said.

Ousley’s 2016 Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle burst into flames when it slammed into the truck, which was carrying a load of asphalt at the time, officials said.