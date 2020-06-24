Salem police captain demoted for controversial tweet directed at Walsh, Baker

On June 1, Stephens posted to the @SalemMAPolice account – and later deleted – a tweet directed at Walsh, writing “@marty_walsh so you issued a permit for 10 of thousands of people to protest but I can’t go to a restaurant? You are ridiculous. You and Too Tall Deval are killing this State.”

Kate Stephens was given a two-step demotion to sergeant and was stripped of command and policy oversight and authority, the department said in the statement.

A Salem police captain has been demoted and will receive a 20% cut in base salary for posting an “unauthorized and denigrating” tweet directed at Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, and Gov. Charlie Baker from the department’s official Twitter account, according to a statement released Wednesday.

“Too Tall Deval,” a reference to former Gov. Deval Patrick, the state’s first Black governor, is a phrase used by some conservative media to describe Baker.

The tweet was posted as protesters took to the streets of the city and surrounding communities calling for justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

“Sergeant Stephens’ actions were unnacceptable, and she has acknowledged that,” said Salem Police Chief Mary Butler in a statement. “However, that alone is not sufficient. ... As police officers, we are – rightly – held to a higher standard of conduct. Sergeant Stephens’ words undermined confidence in not just her, but in the entire department.”

Butler said Stephens agreed to the demotion and “has assented to a last chance agreement.” In addition, Stephens has been replaced as the department’s Executive Officer and no longer can access the department’s social media accounts.

Stephens, issued a letter of apology in conjunction with department’s statement, said she had meant to post the message on her personal Twitter account.

“My tweet ... was an attempt to vent my frustration about the Covid-19 restrictions,” Stephens wrote. “Even on my personal Twitter account this message would have been inappropriate. Upon realizing my error, I removed the tweet and notified the Chief. I did not intend to denigrate the protesters.”

The day after the tweet was posted, Butler said Stephens was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Butler said it is against official protocol to post personal commentary on an official department social media account.

“Sergeant Stephens’ opinion was not the opinion of the department, nor is it reflective of the core value of policing, as every resident has the freedom to exercise their rights free of antagonism,” Butler said in Wednesday’s statement.

Salem Police Lt. David Tucker, president of the superior police officers’ union, said he is pleased an agreement was reached that allowed Stephens to stay on the force. But he acknowledged the tweet “diminished those in our community who were voicing the need for change.”

“We are committed to ensuring all have that right without interference,” he said.

In her letter, Stephens wrote that she believes in and “will defend everyone’s right to peacefully protest and exercise their First Amendment rights. I am so sorry for this mistake.”

Nick Stoico