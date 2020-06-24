Home of the Week: In Ipswich, a compelling argument to downsize for the ocean sunrises

Year built: 1955

Square feet: 1,460

Beds: 2

Baths: 2 full

Sewer/water: Private/public

Taxes: $8,970 (2020)

It’s excellent, critical, and essential information to have, but when a sunset of myriad colors takes place seemingly within arm’s reach, is one really thinking about when the second floor was added to this home, creating a deck with unhindered views of Plum Sound? Think not. (The answer is 2015, by the way.)

Yet another year to remember is 2012, which is when this home one street away from the water was stripped to the studs and rebuilt with large windows that provide calming views and sea breezes in every room.

This is a home with two distinct entrances, one of which is reached off Alamo Road, where the lot offers a raised yard framed by a retaining wall. The yard is flat and green and provides an excellent Plum Island view. There is off-street parking on a stony spot, and a stairway descends to the rear of the house itself.

From here a slider opens into the main floor of the home, where the family room (to the right) and the kitchen (to the left) share a long rectangle. The family room is an introduction to key features of the home: It is filled with windows, the walls and ceiling are painted a light-reflecting white, and the flooring is a glistening engineered hardwood.

The kitchen is a welcoming, U-shaped hug. At the base of that letter is a clutch of brown cabinetry made of maple flanking a stainless-steel stove. The arms are long counters of Curava recycled glass on top of waist-high dark brown cabinets. One counter hosts the sink (underneath a window), while across the way, a breakfast bar with two blue pendant lights connects this space to the dining area, its overhang offering seating for three. The kitchen’s curved ceiling is clad in a natural-colored bead board with track lighting.

The dining room currently holds a table for six pushed up against a wall and a ceiling fan with wooden blades and bell-shaped lights. Off to the left is the foyer for the Bayview Road entry, and snuggled in a quiet corner is the first of two full baths. The vanity is a porcelain bowl atop a long modern-style white cabinet with a glass counter. The shower has sand-colored porcelain tile with a waist-height inlay of glass rectangles, the ceiling is a light-colored bead board, and the flooring is ceramic tile.

The dining room is open to the living room. It’s built around a wide plate-glass window flanked by two double-hung windows. The flooring is engineered hardwood. To the right behind a French door is the first-floor bedroom, which has two windows and a closet behind slatted doors. The home also has an office, accessed via a French door in the living room.

The stairwell to the second floor is behind a door off the foyer. The master suite takes up the entire level. The walls, ceiling, and trim are white — serving as a picture frame for the boats, beaches, and birds at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge across the sound. The flooring is a light-gray carpet. The bed is positioned to look out the windows and the slider to a wire-and-post-railing deck the color of a stormy sea.

The master bath has ceramic tile flooring with barn wood appearance. The surround is marble tile with 1-by-1-inch green and blue glass inlays. The single vanity has a marble counter atop a cabinet with a mirrored front.

There is a “garage” underneath the home behind a traditional white door, but the space lacks a fire wall, so you can’t park here. And so what? It’s a great spot for kayaks and bikes.

Mary Parisella of the Marigold Team at Keller Williams Realty in Newburyport has the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

