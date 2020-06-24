Reclaimed beams tied to Paul Revere help transform a neglected Medfield log cabin

Contractor: Darrick Ferguson Builders

Evan Walsh, a real estate broker with William Raveis in Wellesley, dreamed of living in a log cabin. He even had his eye on one ― for six years. When the listing price for the cabin, located on 2 acres in Medfield, dropped sufficiently, Evan pounced. Never mind it was just days before he got married.

“I told him, ‘I’m just going to trust you,’ ” said his wife, Stephanie, an elementary school teacher.

The home inspector didn’t have quite as much confidence. “He said to me, ‘The first call I’d make is for an excavator and then a truck to haul it away,’ ” Evan recalled. Instead, the couple cleared the large trees surrounding it, nervous they might crush the cabin in a storm. “You couldn’t even see the house it was so overgrown,” Stephanie said. “It looked haunted, like something out of a horror movie.”

The 1,300-square-foot cabin was on the small side for the couple, who now have a 4-year-old daughter, Bridget, and a rescue puppy, Olivia. When their first inclination to build a log addition presented obstacles, they turned to architect Caitlin Struble, principal of Medfield-based Winslow Design, for a more practical solution. They decided on an addition reminiscent of a barn.

“We wanted something that spoke to the log cabin aesthetic but updated for modern living,” Struble said.

The result is a modern farmhouse with a touch of quirky charm. The front façade, painted a crisp white, features a farmer’s porch that transitions from the log cabin to the home’s new front entry. The entry, marked by a standing-seam metal shed roof, connects the cabin to the barn-like addition. The board and batten siding, run vertically, juxtaposes to the horizontal logs of the cabin while speaking the same rustic language. “We wanted a material that would mimic the logs in texture and scale, but in a modern way,” Struble said.

Standing-seam metal shed roofs and barn-style wood details accent the front of the house as well as the back, where a deck is nestled between the old and new structures. “The deck acts as a courtyard that connects the cabin and the addition,” Struble said. “It is accessible from both sides.”

The front door opens into a shiplap-lined mudroom with a glazed-porcelain tile floor that resembles old bricks set in a herringbone pattern. Names of cities are etched into random pieces. “As soon as you step inside you see the Boston brick,” said interior designer Karen Corinha, who worked with the couple on the fixtures, finishes, and furnishings.

Across from the built-in bench, a powder room is tucked behind a pocket door, conveniently located just steps from the back door. The vanity is topped with a piece scored from a neighbor, who invited Evan to rummage through his family’s storage shed. He turned up a marble countertop and porcelain sink from the 1800s that they had polished and retrofitted for modern-day plumbing. “It’s like it was made for this spot,” Evan said.

To the right of the entry, an antique door connects the mudroom to the log cabin. Its first floor is now a spacious guest suite. A doorway to the left of the entry opens into the kitchen of the large addition. The rectangular form was easy to build and suited the couple’s needs perfectly. “We wanted an open-concept layout with a kitchen, dining room, and family room that ran front to back,” Evan said. The open layout mimics that of the log cabin but “expanded in size,” Struble said. It’s also an entertainer’s dream.

The color and material palette — welcoming white accented by rich woods — is consistent throughout the home. Knotty hickory floors ground the light-filled addition. “They’re the roughest-looking boards we could find without doing reclaimed ones,” Evan said. Shiplap painted Benjamin Moore’s “Simply White” is everywhere. There is also a multitude of reclaimed antique beams with quite the backstory.

Intent on incorporating reclaimed lumber, Evan contacted a friend he knew had some. He did not, however, know their provenance. The beams, which the friend gifted the couple, were salvaged from Paul Revere’s Copper Rolling Mill in Canton, the future site of the Paul Revere Museum. “His generosity was incredible; it means so much to have these parts of our country’s history in our house,” Evan said.

Beams framing the kitchen’s trio of front-facing windows create a focal point that is echoed on a smaller scale on a side window. Old wood also trims the range hood. Copper plumbing fixtures and hardware take cues from the beams’ origins. The 10-foot-long walnut island, which boasts X-details like those found on barn doors, allows ample prep space and a place for family and friends to gather.

The dining area features another piece of history, this time personal. Evan’s great-grandfather Evée LeBlanc, for whom Evan is named, handmade the Chippendale-style dining chairs more than a century ago. LeBlanc was a well-known captain who pioneered rod-and-reel tuna fishing in Nova Scotia. “Being surrounded by things from my ancestors has always been a part of my life,” Evan said. The couple even toted a chair to the furniture store when they went table shopping to ensure the right look and feel.

The vaulted ceiling in the family room, delineated with reclaimed beams, soars to nearly 20 feet. Large windows on all three walls frame the rural landscape, where the family spot fox, deer, and other wildlife. “There’s a sense of transparency across the house,” Struble said. “Light passes from one end to the other very easily.”

Two sets of French doors topped with transom windows flank the fireplace, which has a fieldstone surround that ties to the fireplace in the log cabin. The couple considered a fieldstone chimney, but opted for shiplap, a more budget-friendly material. Ultimately, it made the perfect backdrop for the antique oxen yoke that had been sitting in the basement of Evan’s parents’ lake house.

An Oriental-style rug adds color and warmth underfoot, and is as durable as the leather sofas. “I tell clients to splurge in the family room because it’s the space that gets the most wear,” Corinha said. As for the wrought-iron chandelier, it had to be delicate enough to see through but substantial enough to hold the space. “I told them, ‘When it arrives you’ll think the size is crazy, but that’s what we need,’ ” she said.

Switchback stairs leading to the second floor double as an overlook, complete with bar-top rail, during Super Bowl parties. Struble recalled that during the design process, the couple envisioned their daughter pausing on the landing on Christmas morning, awed by the presents under the tree.

A pass-through office and laundry lead to the log cabin, where the second-story loft has been transformed into Bridget’s playroom. Stephanie calls the sun-drenched master bedroom, which is located on the addition side, her “Zen den.” She is drawn to its minimal simplicity.

The couple’s favorite place is the porch swing, which was a wedding gift. It’s where they talk, look at the woods, and make life decisions. “This house represents a fresh start for us,” Stephanie said. “To be here in our dream home, in our dream spot, we feel really lucky.”

Barn-like X-details on the door fronts of the custom walnut vanity in the master bath echo those in the powder room. Matte black fixtures tie to floor tiles, which resemble cement but are made of long-wearing porcelain. Tamara Flanagan

The master bedroom has a 10-foot high cathedral ceiling with clerestory windows along the shed dormer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore "Pale Oak", and the comforter is from Pottery Barn. “I’m not flowery,” Stephanie said. “I’m more of a stripe and plaid person.” Tamara Flanagan

Small pieces of a reclaimed beam became floating shelves in the master bathroom, which looks to the side yard. Tamara Flanagan

Glass doors allow light to penetrate the mudroom from the front entry door to the backyard. Part of a reclaimed beam is used for the seat of the built-in bench. “It’s a small but hard-working space with hooks, a closet, a bench, a powder, room, and sunlight,” Struble said. Tamara Flanagan

Traditional style plumbing fixtures with a copper finish grace the antique marble countertop in the powder room. “It’s unusual for our generation to love old things, but we do,” Stephanie said Tamara Flanagan

The knotty pine coffee table was custom made by Salt Creek Mercantile, a Nebraska-based company that Stephanie discovered on Etsy. A leather sofa was a must-have for Evan. “We have a four-year-old and a dog, so leather makes sense,” his wife said. Tamara Flanagan

Rustic glazed gray tiles with dark edges used on the backsplash provides contrast against the Shaker style cabinetry painted in Benjamin Moore’s “White Dove.” X-back counter stools echo the design on the end of the island, which is topped with quartz countertops. GE Café appliances are customized with copper knobs and pulls. Tamara Flangan

The stairway landing overlooks the family room. Reclaimed wood beams are used as decorative elements on the ceiling. Tamara Flanagan

A curvy metal chandelier by Savoy House hangs over the custom Canadel dining table from Jordan’s Furniture. “We picked the most rustic finishes they had,” Evan said. The couple hosted Thanksgiving just after they moved in. “Stephanie told me that it was the first time in her life that she was house proud,” Struble said. Tamara Flanagan

At five-feet in diameter, the 20-light iron chandelier in the family room is huge, but necessary to hold the room. A reclaimed wood mantle adorns the gas fireplace. Sconces inspired by mason jars flank sliders that open to the courtyard deck at the back of the house. Tamara Flanagan

The new entry door opens into the mudroom, which connects the log cabin to the main gable roof addition. A design at the peak of the addition ties to the wood logs. “The addition is in keeping with an outbuilding or barn that would be near a log cabin,” Struble said. Tamara Flanagan

Corinha used 4-by-8-inch glazed porcelain tiles from Genrose Stone + Tile’s “Chicago” collection on the mudroom floor. “We used new tile with the look of aged brick in a herringbone pattern to create visual interest against the shiplap,” the interior designer said. Tamara Flanagan

Although the front of the log cabin was painted white to match the addition, the back portion was left as is. The courtyard deck is accessible from the log cabin and addition. Sliders on either side of the fireplace in the family room open onto a pea gravel living area that the couple plan to upgrade with bluestone. Tamara Flanagan

The upstairs hall that connects the master suite in the addition to the log cabin has a laundry closet on one side and a built-in desk in a dormer across from it. Tamara Flanagan

A trio of Arched Silhouette metal lanterns from Shades of Light hang over the island. “This project is proof that inspirational spaces can be created with budget-friendly solutions,” Corinha said. Tamara Flanagan

The couple procured 12 wood beams salvaged from Paul Revere Copper Rolling Mill in Canton, which they incorporated throughout the house. The beams also inspired them to mix in copper accents in the kitchen and baths. Tamara Flanagan

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.