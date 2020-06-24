fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated June 24, 2020, 5:45 p.m.
Jackie Bradley Jr. knocked in three runs with one swing in Game 2 of the 2018 ALCS.
Jackie Bradley Jr. knocked in three runs with one swing in Game 2 of the 2018 ALCS.John Tlumacki

Some channel–flipping may be required

Lightning-Bruins, Nov. 11, 2013

Tuukka Rask posts his 18th career shutout, and Jarome Iginla (a newly minted Hall of Famer) scores an empty-netter for one of his 625 career goals.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Broncos-Patriots: 2013 AFC Championship Game

What’s that disclaimer on Twitter — “retweets are not endorsements”? Well, neither is including a game in the listings. I’m just telling you it’s on, people.

CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Astros-Red Sox, Game 2, 2018 ALCS

Jackie Bradley Jr. went 3 for 15 in this series, but he made the hits count, driving in nine runs, including a three-run double in this one.

Advertisement

NESN, 8 p.m.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.