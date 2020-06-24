Red Sox sign third-round pick Blaze Jordan

The Red Sox and third baseman Blaze Jordan have agreed to a $1.75 million signing bonus, a source confirmed to the Globe on Wednesday.

Jordan, 17, was Boston’s third-round draft choice earlier this month out of DeSoto Central High School in Southaven, Miss. The slot for where Jordan was drafted (No. 89 overall) is valued at $667,900.

Jordan was recently scheduled to take his physical in Fort Myers, Fla., but because of the shutdown of the JetBlue Park training facility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been some delays. Jordan’s physical, however, is expected to be completed soon.