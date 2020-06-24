Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon is highest profile MLB player to test positive for coronavirus, report says

The Denver Post reported Blackmon tested positive last week after workouts at Coors Field, sparking their decision to close the ballpark, following MLB protocol.

The 33-year-old is the highest profile baseball player to test positive.

Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

The four-time All-Star hit .314 for Colorado last year, with 32 homers and 86 RBI.

The announcement of Blackmon’s positive test came on the heels of Wednesday’s news that several players and staff members of the Blue Jays have tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as a few Mariners’ players.

Seattle GM Jerry Dipoto would not specify the identity or number of players. He did say they have all been asymptomatic.

“With the cases popping up, especially in some of the hot spots around the country, we have had a few players test positive,” Dipoto told reporters. “Right now they’re asymptomatic, they feel great, but we are aware that they’re positive.”

