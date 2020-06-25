10 promising Tanglewood concerts to catch online

BROOKLYN RIDER The forward-thinking string quartet Brooklyn Rider pulls out a program largely drawn from its excellent new album “Healing Modes,” including works by Caroline Shaw and Matana Roberts balanced with the affecting slow movement of Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 15, known as the “Song of Holy Thanksgiving.” July 22, 8 p.m. ZOË MADONNA

HAITINK’S MAHLER The eminent Dutch conductor Bernard Haitink, who retired last year, had a notably warm rapport with the Boston Symphony, visiting often and typically drawing the very best from the orchestra through his unflashy podium style and his knack for cutting straight to the musical heart of things. In this archival 2013 performance, he leads the BSO in Mahler’s Fourth — a work drawn from the very center of his repertoire — and partners with the uncommonly eloquent violinist Isabelle Faust in Mozart’s much-loved Violin Concerto No. 5. The pure-voiced Swedish soprano Camilla Tilling is the vocal soloist in the Mahler. July 19, 2:30 p.m. JEREMY EICHLER

ISAAC STERN TRIBUTE Composer anniversaries tend to unimaginatively dominate classical programming, but here’s a more unusual centennial tribute to a quintessential American performer who loomed large over the classical world for decades. It will be hosted by Ara Guzelimian, former artistic advisor of the hall that Stern famously helped save (Carnegie) before it could go the way of Boston’s original Opera House. Archival Stern footage is being promised, as are appearances by violinists Midori, Vadim Gluzman, and Nancy Zhou. July 23, 8 p.m. JEREMY EICHLER

BSO MUSICIANS IN RECITAL There’s no shortage of intriguing programs and pieces among the evenings that the BSO’s rank-and-file musicians have planned in Studio E; almost all include pieces by women composers and/or composers of color, a refreshing development in light of the BSO’s typical homogeneity. The July 24 program stands out in its breadth of instrumental configurations and repertoire alike — featured composers include Bach, Paganini, Dvorak, William Grant Still, and Florence Price. July 24, 8 p.m. ZOË MADONNA

SILKROAD ENSEMBLE It’s an all-new program from Silkroad Ensemble, as a handful of master players of instruments from around the world (Celtic harp, Japanese flutes, and more) join forces to write music that plays to their unique strengths. With special guest, roots music polymath Rhiannon Giddens. July 29, 8 p.m. ZOË MADONNA

DANISH STRING QUARTET This youthful and forward-thinking foursome is capable of playing with, by turns, great finesse and a visceral expressive urgency — a combination that should serve it well in rendering Shostakovich’s hauntingly powerful chamber music. Collectively, this body of chamber work has been rather sparsely represented in the orchestra’s ongoing Shostakovich focus, but for this stream, pre-recorded in Copenhagen, the Danes will pair the Tenth Quartet with their own uncannily catchy arrangements of Nordic folk music. Aug. 5, 8 p.m. JEREMY EICHLER

DANIIL TRIFONOV Trifonov’s highly anticipated traversal of Bach’s “The Art of Fugue” at Symphony Hall was one of the earliest events canceled due to the pandemic, and his rescheduled Celebrity Series recital this fall features a different program. It may be a consolation to know that he’s bringing the Bach behemoth to Studio E. August 8, 8 p.m. ZOË MADONNA

ADÈS LEADS ADÈS AND LUTOSLAWSKI For fans of the new, Tanglewood’s Festival of Contemporary Music is an annual highlight. This year’s representative stream features performances culled from the last two editions of the FCM, both of them curated by BSO artistic partner Thomas Adès who here leads the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra. The two featured scores are contemporary classics in their own right: Adès’s own audaciously brilliant “Asyla” (winner of the coveted Grawemeyer Award) and Lutoslawski’s elusive yet utterly arresting Symphony No. 3. Aug 10, 8 p.m. JEREMY EICHLER

CONRAD TAO This explosive young pianist made waves at Tanglewood last summer when he stepped in to replace Ingrid Fliter as soloist in Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G. He was scheduled to return this year for a warhorse Mozart concerto; this solo program of Beethoven, Ruth Crawford Seeger, Tania León and more promises something even better. August 15, 8 p.m. ZOË MADONNA

NELSON’S WAGNER WITH THE TMCO The early-career fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center form an orchestra of their own each summer, one whose fierce commitment and genuine thrill in performing certain repertoire for the first time can be palpable. Before assuming his post as music director, Andris Nelsons did not have much experience teaching, but over the years he has come to embrace this pedagogic aspect of the festival’s mission. Here you can watch and hear the chemistry playing out as Nelsons leads the TMCO in Act III from Wagner’s Die Walküre, with a cast that includes the superb Christine Goerke as Brünnhilde and James Rutherford as Wotan. Aug 17, 8 p.m. JEREMY EICHLER





