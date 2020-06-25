10 of TV’s biggest splashes this summer

“Hamilton” You will have the best seat in the house. Back in 2016, a film crew shot the final Broadway performances of “Hamilton” featuring the original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jonathan Groff. Now, that footage, cut and polished, is coming to TV. Originally, Disney planned to release it in theaters next year, but, with the complications of movie-going during the pandemic and with Disney+ facing a dearth of new material like all other TV outlets, the company opted for streaming. Disney+, July 3

The summer TV lineup includes a number of shows and movies that were completed before the pandemic struck and productions shut down. Here’s a list of most of them, including two — “Brave New World” and “Intelligence” — that mark the launch of yet another streaming service, Peacock, on July 15.

“Stateless” Co-created by actress Cate Blanchett, who stars alongside Yvonne Strahovski, Dominic West, and Jai Courtney, this Australian six-parter takes the immigration system as its theme. It follows four main characters — an airline hostess escaping a cult, an Afghan refugee fleeing persecution, an Australian father, and a bureaucrat involved in a national scandal — whose paths converge at a detention center in the Australian desert. Netflix, July 8

Tom Hanks in "Greyhound," premiering July 10 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

“Greyhound” Tom Hanks wrote and stars in this World War II movie, based on the 1955 novel “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester (who, by the way, also wrote the Horatio Hornblower books and the novel from which “The African Queen” was adapted). Hanks plays Ernest Krause, the new commander of a Navy destroyer that’s leading an Allied convoy across the Atlantic while being pursued by Nazi U-boats. Aaron Schneider directed the movie, which also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue. Apple TV+, July 10

“P-Valley” This drama, based on a play by show creator Katori Hall, is set in the world of women who make a living dancing at a strip club in the Mississippi Delta. Starring Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, and Elarica Johnson, the series is entirely directed by women as it looks into the community that forms around the strippers. Starz, July 12

“Brave New World” Shortly after President Trump took office, sales of dystopian novels took off, including Aldous Huxley’s 1932 classic. Now it’s a full-on TV series set in future London, where emotions and individuality are conditioned out of people at an early age. The series, starring Harry Lloyd, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alden Ehrenreich, Demi Moore, Kylie Bunbury, and Hannah John-Kamen, started at Syfy, went to USA, and now is finally at Peacock, as part of the new streaming service’s launch. Peacock, July 15

“Intelligence” This series, which is part of Peacock’s launch lineup, is British. But its lead is an American: “Friends” alum David Schwimmer. The show is a workplace comedy, set in a cybercrime-fighting government office filled with oddballs. Schwimmer plays an NSA agent who crosses the pond to work with his UK counterparts, including a character played by Nick Mohammed, who created the series. Peacock, July 15

“Maxxx” O-T Fagbenle wrote, co-directed, and stars in this series. Who’s he? The Brit is best known here for his work on “The Handmaid’s Tale” as June’s husband. He plays a washed-up boy band star named Maxxx who is trying to get his music career going again as an adult. The raunchy comedy, which skewers celebrity egos, also stars Christopher Meloni as the impresario who once managed Maxxx’s band. Hulu, July 28

Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in HBO's "Lovecraft Country." Elizabeth Morris/HBO

“Lovecraft Country” This horror drama series, whose producers include J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, is based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff. It’s about a Black sci-fi fan named Atticus Black, his friend, and his uncle, who take a road trip together across 1950s America in search of Atticus’s missing father. They encounter racist terrors, and some H.P. Lovecraft-esque supernatural things, too. The cast features Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Michael K. Williams, and Courtney B. Vance. HBO, August

“An American Pickle” Adapted by Simon Rich from his novel, and directed by Brandon Trist, this movie promises to be a Seth Rogen-a-thon. The actor plays a laborer in the 1920s who falls into a vat of pickles and is preserved there for 100 years. When he emerges, perfectly preserved, he tracks down his great-grandson (also played by Rogen), who is a nerdy computer guy. Also on board: Maya Erskine, Sarah Snook (Shiv!), and Jorma Taccone. HBO Max, Aug. 6

“Ted Lasso” Jason Sudeikis re-creates the character that he first portrayed in a series of NBC Sports promos starting in 2013. Ted Lasso is a little-known American college football coach who becomes coach of a professional soccer team in England, despite having no soccer experience. The show is co-created by Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, the guy behind “Scrubs,” “Spin City,” and “Cougar Town.” Apple TV+, Aug. 14

