Middlesex DA seeks public’s help to solve 4-year-old Cambridge murder

The Middlesex district attorney’s office marked the fourth anniversary of the fatal shooting of a Cambridge father Thursday with a plea for the public’s help to solve the case.
Anthony Clay, a married 49-year-old father of two, was shot outside of an apartment building at 12:16 a.m. on June 25, 2016. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Clay was eating and drinking while visiting friends in the Harvard Street housing development at the time of the shooting, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said at the time. Authorities did not believe the shooting was random.
Since then, no one has been charged with Clay's murder, Ryan's office said in a press release Thursday.
“We know that at the time of this shooting there were people in the immediate area and we believe that someone may have seen something,” Ryan said in the release. “I want to once again call on anyone that may have witnessed or heard anything that day to come forward. Our investigation of this matter continues and we would like to talk to anyone who may have seen anything in that area at the time that Mr. Clay was killed.”
Anyone with information should call the Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600 or Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.
