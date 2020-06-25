Middlesex DA seeks public’s help to solve 4-year-old Cambridge murder

The Middlesex district attorney’s office marked the fourth anniversary of the fatal shooting of a Cambridge father Thursday with a plea for the public’s help to solve the case.

Anthony Clay, a married 49-year-old father of two, was shot outside of an apartment building at 12:16 a.m. on June 25, 2016. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Clay was eating and drinking while visiting friends in the Harvard Street housing development at the time of the shooting, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said at the time. Authorities did not believe the shooting was random.