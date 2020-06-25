Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Milton identified

Officials have identified the pedestrian who died after he was hit by two cars Wednesday on Interstate 93 in Milton, State Police said Thursday.

Tat Segundo, 49,of Mattapan was hit northbound around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, State Police said in a statement. A Honda CRV struck Segundo with the passenger side mirror and then a Dodge Caliber hit him with the front bumper.

Troopers found him in the roadway and administered emergency aid to Segundo. He was transported to Boston Medical Center where he died, the statement said.