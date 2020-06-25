Providence pulls Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE – The controversial Christopher Columbus statue in Providence’s Elmwood neighborhood is being placed in storage until city leaders figure out whether to move it to a new location or permanently remove it from public property.

Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Thursday that a Special Committee for Commemorative Works will meet to discuss the future of the statue, which has regularly been vandalized over the years because historians believe Columbus was responsible for enslaving and killing indigenous people.

Earlier this month, the statue was boarded up so that activists wouldn’t damage it, but three people were charged with attempting to vandalize it. Earlier this week, law enforcement were required to guard the box because of a social media rumor that people were going to attempt to destroy the statue.