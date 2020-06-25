Suspect identified in shooting death of a woman in Lowell

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a man who allegedly fatally shot a Boston woman as she sat in the front seat of a car parked on a street in Lowell last week, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Police are searching for Xavier DeJesus, 20, of Lowell, who is suspected of shooting Deija Mendez, 23, in the head last Tuesday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement.

DeJesus is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Any members of the public who see him are urged not to approach him, but to call 911 or Lowell police at 978-459-8477.

In addition to murder, DeJesus is also charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without an FID card, the statement said.





Police responded to Coral Street at 3:33 p.m. on June 23 for a report of a gunshot victim, later identified as Mendez. She was seated in the driver’s seat of a black Chevrolet Tahoe and officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to the statement, officials believe DeJesus may have known the victim and there was an alleged dispute between them over the possession of a car before the shooting.





The case is still under investigation.