Transformer pole falls in Roxbury, car and street signs electrified

A transformer pole fell over and spilled about 29 gallons of mineral oils onto the ground in Roxbury and a car and two street signs to became electrified in Thursday night, officials said.
A Level 2 hazmat incident was declared after the pole fell on Gerard and Kemble streets, Boston fire said on Twitter. The pole leaked mineral oils on the ground which became electrified.
Firefighters responded to the scene at about 5:15 p.m., Boston fire spokesman Brian Alkins said. The situation was upgraded to a level two Hazmat situation at 5:40 p.m.
The leak has been contained, and the power has been shut off, Alkins said shortly after 8:30 pm.. The car and streets signs are no longer electrified.
Advertisement
The pole had rotted out, Alkins said.
There was a power outage in the area and Eversource also responded to the scene, Alkins said. No injuries were reported.
Reid Lamberty, a spokesman for Eversource, said in an email that Verizon is responsible for the pole.
“Verizon is responsible for the maintenance and replacement of the utility pole,” Lamberty said. “Once their crews replace it, we will replace the transformer.”
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.