Transformer pole falls in Roxbury, car and street signs electrified

A transformer pole fell over and spilled about 29 gallons of mineral oils onto the ground in Roxbury and a car and two street signs to became electrified in Thursday night, officials said.

A Level 2 hazmat incident was declared after the pole fell on Gerard and Kemble streets, Boston fire said on Twitter. The pole leaked mineral oils on the ground which became electrified.

Firefighters responded to the scene at about 5:15 p.m., Boston fire spokesman Brian Alkins said. The situation was upgraded to a level two Hazmat situation at 5:40 p.m.