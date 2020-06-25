Woman flown to R.I. hospital after Westport boat crash

A woman was taken by Medflight to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries after she was thrown onshore in a boating crash on the east branch of the Westport River on Wednesday night, according to the fire department.
Three others on board were taken to a local hospital in Fall River with minor injuries, while a fifth victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, said Lt. Keith Nicholson.
First-responders were dispatched to the area of Cadmans Neck Road at 10:48 p.m. for a reported boating crash. One boat was involved in the wreck, and eight passengers were on board, Nicholson said.
It is unclear what the boat crashed into but it came to a sudden stop, throwing the woman off the vessel, Nicholson said.
Westport Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police also responded to the call.
No further information was immediately available.
