Woman flown to R.I. hospital after Westport boat crash

A woman was taken by Medflight to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries after she was thrown onshore in a boating crash on the east branch of the Westport River on Wednesday night, according to the fire department.

Three others on board were taken to a local hospital in Fall River with minor injuries, while a fifth victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, said Lt. Keith Nicholson.

First-responders were dispatched to the area of Cadmans Neck Road at 10:48 p.m. for a reported boating crash. One boat was involved in the wreck, and eight passengers were on board, Nicholson said.