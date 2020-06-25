Graphics: See where coronavirus is spiking in the US

After a lull in May, coronavirus cases around the United States have surged again to record levels, as the virus continues to tear through the country.

The US saw 38,672 confirmed cases on Wednesday, according to data compiled by the Covid Tracking Project. The country has now tallied more than 2.3 million cases, by far the highest in the world, and more than 120,000 deaths.

Below are a series of graphics that show where this peak is occurring around the country. Explore the daily confirmed cases by day, a graphic tracking all states’ current progress at containing the pandemic, and a closer look at the states that have had the biggest increases since Memorial Day.