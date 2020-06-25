A list of current travel advisories due to COVID-19 in the Northeast

Here are the current travel restrictions in Northeastern states.

On Wednesday, the US saw its highest one-day total of new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 34,700, the highest level since late April, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.

With parts of the United States seeing their coronavirus numbers rise, threatening to wipe out two months of progress, some states in the Northeast are implementing new travel restrictions to ensure the number of cases continue to trend downward.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut announced Wednesday they are issuing new travel advisories, beginning Thursday, that urge people arriving from states with high coronavirus infection rates to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The new guidance applies to anyone traveling to the tri-state area from states with new daily positive test rates higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or from states with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

As of Thursday, the states that meet the criteria are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

Massachusetts

People arriving to Massachusetts are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days regardless of where they are arriving from, according to a state advisory that has been in place since March 27.

Massachusetts currently has a “safer-at-home” advisory in place, which asks residents to “leave home only for healthcare, worship and permitted work, shopping, and outdoor activities.”

Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s travel restrictions have largely been lifted. A 14-day quarantine is in place for people who are returning to Rhode Island from an area that is under a stay-at-home order or similar type of restriction.

Governor Gina Raimondo said Wednesday she was considering requiring visitors from areas with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine, similar to the advisories enacted in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.

“I am likely to do something very similar, if not the same,” she said.

Vermont

Visitors can avoid quarantine requirements when arriving in Vermont if their home county has less than 400 active cases of COVID-19 per 1 million residents.

The state has also advised that residents who are returning by car from counties in New England or New York that have similar active caseloads to Vermont don’t need to quarantine.

Maine

The state mandates that all out-of-state travelers who are visiting Maine, and Maine residents who are returning home, quarantine for 14 days when arriving.

However, people who test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of arriving in Maine don’t have to quarantine. Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt from the testing and quarantine requirements because the number of active coronavirus cases in those states is similar to Maine’s.

Those who are visiting Maine but are not a Maine, New Hampshire, or Vermont resident will be asked to sign a form saying they have tested negative for COVID-19, are planning to complete the 14-day quarantine, or have already completed their quarantine.

On Friday, June 26, when Maine lodging establishments are allowed to serve people who are not residents of Vermont, New Hampshire, or Maine, the form must be provided to check-in at campgrounds, seasonal rentals, overnight camps, and other commercial lodging, like Airbnb.

New Hampshire

The state is encouraging people to remain in their home state until additional restrictions are lifted.

Those who are planning to visit, regardless of where they are coming from, are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and are encouraged to follow the latest travel guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.