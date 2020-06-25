fb-pixel
Consider that Bolton had his reasons

Updated June 25, 2020, an hour ago
John Bolton, then national security adviser, outside the White House on July 31.
John Bolton, then national security adviser, outside the White House on July 31.Tom Brenner/Bloomberg

Two thoughts — neither of them about money — on why John Bolton chose to publish his accusations in a book instead of testifying in the impeachment hearings (”Where was John Bolton when his words really mattered?” Letters, June 23). First, he really wants Donald Trump out of office, and figured he would be more effective dropping his book into the election rather than engaging in an effort that was doomed from the start in the Senate. Second, if testifying, he would have had to make his statements under oath, open to cross examination and perjury charges. That he chose not to just might call the veracity of some of what is in the book into question.

Art Cabral

West Bridgewater