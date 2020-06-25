In Milton, a lesson about race

I was particularly distressed by the actions of Milton administrators in the case of middle school teacher Zakia Jarrett, who briefly was placed on paid leave this month. What I read made me think I would never want to teach there. Administrators overreacted and did not take the necessary time to assess Jarrett’s lesson.

I was saddened reading “On Racism, a teaching moment” (Page A1, June 21). There has been a parochial culture in the Milton Public Schools for decades (I was a student there in the 1970s and ’80s). Yet recently it seemed that things were changing, and students (and parents) were being taught to be more inclusive, kind, and open to others who are different from them. Clearly not enough progress has been made.

She said the principal told her that her error was “inappropriately sharing a personal opinion.” What she had said — discussing Ahmaud Arbery “being killed by racist white people . . . which many of the cops are as well” — was less an opinion than a fact: There are racist cops, just as there are racist teachers, racist doctors, racist preachers, and so on.

Some of the biggest impacts teachers have on students grow out of times when teachers do share a personal view, within the context of a lesson. Seasoned, effective teachers navigate the fine line in determining what is appropriate. Also, students pick up on a teacher’s opinions even if not stated overtly. As a biology teacher, my past students know where I stand on the vaccination debate. Was Jarrett’s lesson different because it involved a topic many Miltonians are afraid to confront?

I don’t know of one teacher who has not had complaints made against them. To lock a teacher out of her e-mail account is an injustice not only to the teacher but to the students who rely on it, especially in these days of remote learning. Milton administrators need to reexamine their policies surrounding teacher complaints.

I hope Jarrett continues her career in Milton. She clearly has much to teach both the children and adults of the community.

Susannah K. Gordon

Boston





Teachers need support to have these conversations with students

As a white parent trying to navigate racial discussions, I would be honored and grateful if my children were educated by someone as skilled as Zakia Jarrett. The more our children — Black, brown, and especially white — hear a more accurate version of historical events and civic lessons, the better off people of color will be, and the better our country will be.

The Milton school district should be ashamed at its handling of Jarrett’s instruction, and of the larger message that was sent not only to teachers and school staff but also to Black students. Teachers should be encouraged to have these discussions with their students, and we families should be supportive of them, as should their school districts. If this change doesn’t come now, when will it?

Heather McMullan

Newton