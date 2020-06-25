MVP candidate Artemi Panarin expresses concern over NHL return, finances

NEW YORK — NHL MVP candidate Artemi Panarin said Thursday he has concerns about the health and safety of players if the season resumes and about finances beyond that.

The New York Rangers winger posted a statement on Twitter saying he's worried about the “long-term prosperity of the NHL.” His major concern is escrow payments made by players in recent years.

“Players have protected the owners income with escrow, including throughout this pandemic crisis, even as owners' equity continues to grow exponentially,” Panarin said. "It is time to fix the escrow. We as players cannot report to camp to resume play without already having an agreement in place.