NFL’s Malcolm Jenkins concerned about coronavirus risk

Jenkins described football as a “nonessential business.” And he pointed out that “the NBA is a lot different than the NFL because they can actually quarantine all of their players or whoever is going to participate.”

Jenkins, a 12-year veteran and member of the NFL Players Association’s executive committee, appeared on CNN in his new role as a contributor for the network.

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said the risk surrounding the coronavirus “has to really be eliminated” before he would be comfortable returning to play this season, ESPN reported.

"We have over 2,000 players, even more coaches and staff. We can't do that," Jenkins said. "So we'll end up being kind of on this trust system, the honor system, where we just have to hope that guys are social distancing and things like that. And that puts all of us at risk, not only us as players and who's in the building, but when you go home to your families. You know, I have parents that I don't want to get sick.

“And I think until we get to the point where we have protocols in place, and until we get to a place as a country where we feel safe doing it, we have to understand that football is a nonessential business. And so we don’t need to do it. And so the risk has to be really eliminated before we — before I — would feel comfortable with going back.”

Elliot feeling ‘normal'

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott says he is feeling “normal” after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

Ezekiel Elliott warms up before a game against the Rams in 2019. Roger Steinman/Associated Press

“I would say I maybe had one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then it wasn’t too bad,” Elliott said during a Twitch chat with Scooter Magruder this week. “I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. But now I would say I feel good, I feel normal.”

Elliott said he hasn’t resumed working out yet. He said he could have been re-tested this week, but decided that it wouldn’t hurt to wait and get more rest first. It was revealed June 15 that Elliott had tested positive for the coronavirus. That was about a week after he had been tested.





Heat’s Jones tests positive

A person with knowledge of the situation says Miami forward Derrick Jones Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus, a result that came in shortly after the Heat and other NBA teams began mandatory testing in preparation for next month’s resumption of the season.

Miami's Derrick Jones Jr. turned 23 in February. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Jones, the reigning NBA slam dunk contest champion, still plans to play when the Heat get back on the floor at the Disney complex near Orlando next month, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Heat nor the player revealed the result publicly.

FIFA to give clubs money

Soccer’s governing body, FIFA, is using almost $900 million of its cash reserves to help member federations get through the coronavirus pandemic.

All of FIFA’s 211 national members will get a $1 million payment and $500,000 more to spend specifically on women’s soccer.

Each of the six continental governing bodies gets $2 million from FIFA’s reserve fund, which held $2.7 billion after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

FIFA says a further $565 million is available for interest-free loans to federations of between $500,000 and $5 million, depending on their audited annual revenue. Continental confederations can access $4 million.

Many soccer federations get much of their income from the men’s national teams, which have been unable to play since November.

World Cup draw delayed

The tournament draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to be pushed back by two months after FIFA rescheduled a qualifying playoff.

FIFA said its council agreed to delay an intercontinental four-team playoff — from March 2022 to June that year — due to fixture congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-team tournament draw was planned for April 2022, likely in Doha. The earliest option is now to hold it in June ahead of the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament.

The intercontinental round involves one team from each of four confederations: Asia, North America’s CONCACAF, South America’s CONMEBOL and Oceania. Two teams advance to the World Cup.









Michigan OKs return of pro sports

Governor Gretchen Whitmer allowed for the return of pro sports in Michigan as long as fans aren’t in attendance.

The move followed Major League Baseball’s decision this week to set a 60-game schedule to start July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks. The governor said pro teams can resume operations notwithstanding capacity limits and restrictions on gatherings and events to curb the coronavirus.

Games must be played without a live audience for the “time being.” Only staff of the facility and media can attend.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her approval to the return of pro sports to Michigan, as long as fans are not in attendance. Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg

“While this is an encouraging step in the reopening of our economy, it is critical for athletes to continue social distancing and taking precautions to stay safe,” Whitmer said in a statement.

Participants must stay 6 feet apart " to the extent compatible with the sporting activity,” according to the order. It does not address college sports.

MLB teams report positive tests

Some people in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins organizations tested positive for COVID-19, officials with the teams said.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said on a video conference call that it’s “a delicate subject” and he declined to identify those with positive tests.

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Minnesota had “a few” players in the organization recently test positive.

He said each player is “doing well” in self-isolation at home.

None of the positive tests came from players currently in Minnesota or in Fort Myers, Fla., where the team’s spring training headquarters are. Falvey declined to specify the exact number or whether the players were major leaguers or minor leaguers.

Prior to the recent positive tests, Falvey said, the Twins had no known cases among players or staff.

Rugby final rescheduled

The rugby final of the postponed European Champions Cup was set for Oct. 17 and the final of the second-tier Challenge Cup will be the day before. The matches were called off in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. The quarterfinals for both tournaments were rescheduled for the weekend of Sept. 18-20. The semifinals will be Sept. 25-27. European Professional Club Rugby says it remains committed to staging the finals in Marseille, France … The IndyCar Series plans to welcome fans back to the track July 9-12 at Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. IndyCar officials said all spectators will be screened in their vehicles with contactless temperature checks before they enter the parking areas. Only people described as essential racing personnel will have access to the paddock. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be given to spectators as they arrive at the track.