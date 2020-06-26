Businesses that had to scale back operations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 are beginning to reopen their doors to customers. The Globe is sharing the experiences of small-business owners, in their own words, as they get back to work.

Julio Guerrero, owner

Temple of Groom in Cambridge

In business since 2018

Temple of Groom, a four-chair barbershop in Cambridge, reopened about two weeks ago. Owner Julio Guerrero, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, said he is paying rent for two spaces, because he was supposed to open a second location in March. The pandemic halted the expansion, and Guerrero doesn’t know when it might go forward.

“I had high expectations when coming back to work ― people being without a haircut for three months. My expectation was that my business was going to be slammed. Surprisingly, it’s not.

The first week was busy, but right after that, the business went down. Normally, we do around 45 to 50 customers a day, and now we might reach 15.

Right now it is only two barbers. We use them every other day. That way everyone can make a little bit. They are not even making half of what they did before. I’m pretty sure they are struggling with the money, because I know everyone has bills to pay.

We are located between Harvard and MIT — that means we depend a lot on the colleges. We are also near a lot of biotech companies, and most of the employees are back home. That is 70 percent of our clients.

I don’t think Harvard and MIT are going to come back in September, and even if they do, the international students are not going to be here. There are not going to be 100 percent of the classes on campus.

This year is over for us. I don’t see us performing for more than 35 or 40 percent of normal revenue. That is if we are lucky.

My landlord has been very nice to me, but now we are up and running. The reality is that we are performing about 15 to 20 percent of what we usually do. So it is going to be really tough to pay rent.

We rent space in Kenmore Square, where the second location is supposed to be. We invested our savings to build a new Temple of Groom over there. We were supposed to open in the beginning of March. We have a place ready to go, but we can’t open. There are no clients right now. Nobody expected what is going on — we have two rents, only one place up and running, and we are performing like 20 percent.

I have to tell you something, we were doing great. This business has been open for two years, and we connected with the neighborhood right away. We have customers that are comfortable to come back to the barbershop, but a lot of them are still scared. We raised prices [by] $5. People are happy to pay for it.

But we are happy to be alive. That is the more important thing.

My employees are glad to be back to work. To be sitting at home is not mentally healthy. For a barber, we spend 10 hours a day at the shop, and after three months at home, we really wanted to be back.

I have a lot of support from my family. In the beginning they were kind of scared, because in this business, there is no way to be six feet away from the customer. We take a big risk every single day.

