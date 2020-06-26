With coronavirus surging in other states, Baker urges Mass. residents to keep up the fight against outbreak

“We do need to recognize and understand that this is still very much with us,” Baker said during a State House briefing. “And for anybody who thinks this is over, I would just ask them to take a look at the data coming out of a lot of the states in the South and the Southwest, which had a very positive set of statistics week over week in the months of April and May, and now they’re really starting to struggle. I think we all need to understand that vigilance and caution with regard to this and serious focus on the data and on the things that stop the spread is where we really need to play.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Friday urged residents to remain vigilant against the novel coronavirus, noting that states in the South and Southwest are “really starting to struggle” with new infections.

He said the seven-day average for positive tests in Massachusetts stands at 1.8 percent, a huge drop from about 30 percent at the height of the pandemic in mid-April.

Baker was also asked if officials are doing anything proactively to protect residents on Cape Cod, which is seeing an influx of out-of-state summer tourists.

“The Cape ended up having, I think, three days of pop-up testing as part of the large gathering testing [for protesters] we did,” Baker said. “And remember, most of the hospitals in Massachusetts at this point are testing just about everybody who comes into the [emergency department] and everybody who gets admitted and they’re submitting those results to us.”

Cape Cod Hospital, Baker said, “which has a series of clinics and health centers and emergency departments and outpatient departments that are all part of its operation, are testing most of the folks that come in contact with them. And at this point in time the positive test rate on the Cape is pretty consistent with the positive test rate across the rest of Massachusetts. It’s around 2 or 3 percent.”

Asked if he’s considered mandating a 14-day quarantine for people who come to Massachusetts from a state that’s seen a recent spike in cases, Baker said there are “constitutional issues” that limit what officials can do regarding out-of-state travelers.

“But we’ll have more to say about this next week,” Baker said.

The possibility of tourist-borne coronavirus contagion prompted the governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, a tristate region once ravaged by the virus, to issue a travel advisory on Wednesday directing people arriving from states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for 14 days. New York’s advisory promises fines of up to $10,000 for violators.

Massachusetts has had a 14-day quarantine advisory in place since late March for all travelers coming into the state, but it includes no such fines, rendering it relatively toothless.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump administration’s top infectious disease specialist and a point person on the president’s COVID-19 response, warned Friday that even states that are currently doing well are “vulnerable.”









“If we don’t extinguish the outbreak, sooner or later even [states] that are doing well are going to be vulnerable to the spread. So we need to take that into account, because we are all in it together. And the only way we are going to end it is by ending it together,” he said at a briefing by the White House coronavirus task force.

Separately Friday, Baker and his team also touted changes they’ve made to an economic development bill they filed with the Legislature prior to the pandemic. The changes, officials said, would pump additional tens of millions of dollars of investment into boosting affordable housing for communities of color and creating opportunities for minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses.

In addition, the Baker administration is proposing a rule change that would allow local city councils and select boards to approve housing projects by simple majority rather than a two-thirds supermajority, in an effort to spur more development of affordable, moderately-priced, transit-oriented and senior housing.

“There’s no question” that the pandemic “has laid bare a number of significant issues and challenges for urban communities and especially communities of color, many of which relate to a lack of affordable housing in those communities,” Baker said, adding that his administration has been working on the issue for the last two years.

In many communities of color, Baker said, “The process to develop new housing and affordable housing is profoundly difficult, and that needs to get fixed.”

