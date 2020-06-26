Camp Stepping Stones, a place for grieving children, going online

Camp Stepping Stones, a grief camp for children and families, is going online this summer, Care Dimensions of Danvers announced Thursday.

Ongoing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic won’t allow campers grieving loved ones to gather in person this summer. Instead, the nonprofit will hold a free virtual camp from July 12 to July 18, the nonprofit said in a statement.

Care Dimensions, one of the state’s largest provider of hospice services, offers the camp for children ages 4 to 18 and their families who are “grieving the death of an important person” in their lives, the statement said.