Camp Stepping Stones, a place for grieving children, going online

Camp Stepping Stones, a grief camp for children and families, is going online this summer, Care Dimensions of Danvers announced Thursday.
Ongoing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic won’t allow campers grieving loved ones to gather in person this summer. Instead, the nonprofit will hold a free virtual camp from July 12 to July 18, the nonprofit said in a statement.
Care Dimensions, one of the state’s largest provider of hospice services, offers the camp for children ages 4 to 18 and their families who are “grieving the death of an important person” in their lives, the statement said.
Those who register will join a Facebook group where private Zoom links will be shared.
According to the statement, there will be opportunities for the families to share pictures and videos with other campers and participate in traditional camp activities.
Some live events will also be held, including a webinar for adults on how to cope with grief in a family context and live music, the organization said in a statement.
The webinar will be given by Paul Thayer, a program co-director for child life and family-centered care at Boston University’s Wheelock College of Education & Human Development(CQ) and is scheduled for July 14 from 7:30 to 9 p.m, the statement said.
The live music is scheduled for July 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. and will be led by Care Dimensions Creative Arts Therapist Coordinator Lisa Kynvi.
For more information, visit caredimensions.org.