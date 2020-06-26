Former St. Paul’s School student describes assault, coverup three decades later

But Cox and Giles also said the era in which Crawford attended the school is vastly different from today, years after a high-profile sexual assault case involving senior Owen Labrie and subsequent reports of sexual abuse dating back decades by alumni prompted a criminal investigation by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

In a statement sent to the school community and alumni, board chairman Archibald Cox Jr. and rector Kathleen C. Giles said they respected the right of Lacy Crawford to write the book “Notes on a Silencing,” which was previewed in Vanity Fair Thursday.

Top officials at St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H., have responded to the publication of an excerpt of a former student’s memoir published in Vanity Fair magazine detailing her sexual assault by two male students in the 1990s at the boarding school.

St. Paul’s students and families were directed to a report the school prepared addressing measures taken “to build a healthy, safe school culture in which our students can thrive and grow up to be healthy, superbly educated, ethical citizens and leaders,” the letter said.

Officials also expressed sympathy for Crawford’s experience at the school.

“Although she has been able to achieve many successes at SPS and beyond, no one would want a teenager or any family to go through the experience that Lacy describes in her precise and powerful language, her language of legacy. We respect her courage and honor her voice. And we also honor her desire that the school acknowledge its failings, accept responsibility, and work, not just promise, to do better so that all the students in our care can feel and be safe and comfortable at school,” the statement said.

In the excerpt, Crawford detailed her sexual assault at the hands of two other students and how officials at the boarding school forced her to leave.

“I was assaulted in privilege; I have survived in privilege,” Crawford wrote in the book, due to be released July 7. “What interests me is not what happened. I have always remembered. What interests me is the near impossibility of telling what happened in a way that discharges its power.”

She describes waking up with a horrible sore throat after her assault, the result of herpetic lesions on her hypopharynx, which despite visits to the school’s infirmary and a local doctor, she did not know until her mother took her to a pediatrician months later. A local district attorney was ready to pursue a case against the school then, Crawford wrote, and she was willing to testify, until the school called her parents and threatened to tell salacious lies about her.

“If the first violation by the boys who assaulted me was the way they made me feel erased, it was this injury that the school repeated, and magnified, when it created its own story of the assault,” Crawford wrote. “This time the erasure was committed by men whose power over me was socially conferred rather than physically wielded, some of them who had never even been in a room with me. They still never have. But I knew none of this then. The school never said anything to me.”





“They did, however, apparently find reason to enlighten my schoolmates about one thing. Before we all left campus that spring, a vice rector sat down with members of the boys’ varsity lacrosse team and told them that he didn’t want to ask any questions, but if any of them had ever been intimate with Lacy Crawford, he should go to the infirmary right away to get checked out,” she wrote.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.