Man shot by Pepperell police allegedly rushed officer with ‘large kitchen knife’

A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was ordered held without bail. According to the police report, Pepperrell Police Sergeant Nick L. Parker and a colleague, identified only as Officer Zink, had responded to 13 Tarbell St. to execute a “warrant of apprehension” for Shuttle.

The report was filed in the case against Christopher James Shuttle, 30, who was arraigned from his Boston hospital bed Friday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer, according to court records.

The man whom Pepperell police shot Thursday allegedly charged at one officer with a large kitchen knife, prompting a second officer to open fire, according to a police report.

Advertisement

Zink shot Shuttle once, after Shuttle allegedly confronted Parker with the kitchen knife and charged at the sergeant, according to the report. Shuttle was taken to Lowell General Hospital and later transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he was arraigned Friday.

The report didn’t say where Shuttle was shot, nor did it provide details on the warrant that initially brought police to Shuttle’s residence.

Eleanor R. Hertzberg, a lawyer for Shuttle, said Friday via e-mail that the court had approved what’s known as a Section 12.

Section 12 allows physicians and certain licensed mental health professionals to issue emergency mental health commitments, and individuals such as family members can seek an emergency mental health commitment under Section 12(e), according to the state’s official mass.gov website.

“I don’t think it is appropriate to go into details about the case beyond what was said at the hearing,” Hertzberg said via email. “They were there to take him to the hospital. Clearly something went wrong.”

Hertzberg suggested the case could highlight “an example of how the police, in general, handle mental health issues and whether they are the best people to do this type of thing.”

Advertisement

Shuttle’s next court date is scheduled for July 1.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said an investigation into the police use of force remains active and ongoing.

According to the police report, Parker after the incident indicated that “upon closer inspection of his exterior vest carrier he noticed an abrasion along his left shoulder strap. Sgt. Parker advised that he had believed the kitchen knife that he was struggling with Shuttle over contacted his external carrier in that area.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.