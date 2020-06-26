News in brief

An off-duty police officer died from injuries that he suffered in a head-on car crash Thursday night, authorities said. Dana Mazola, 56, a 31-year member of the department, was pronounced dead at Salem Hospital. The crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. when a Toyota and a Ford Fusion collided on Jefferson Avenue, according to the Essex district attorney’s office. Both drivers were taken to Salem Hospital. The second driver survived, but his condition was not known Friday, the DA’s office said. The crash is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police. Flags in the city were lowered to half-staff and black bunting, a traditional symbol of mourning, was draped on the police station located a short distance from the crash scene. Salem Police Chief Mary Butler formally announced Mazola’s death Friday in a Facebook post labeled “End of Watch — June 25.” Mazola joined the department in 1989 as a reserve officer before being appointed full time on July 11, 1990. Mazola “has served faithfully and honorably since,” Butler wrote. Mazola spent 29 years in the patrol division, working a number of beats in the North Shore city. Two years ago, he moved into the traffic division. He was a highly-skilled background investigator who helped select “only the best candidates” to serve on the department, she said. “Officer Mazola was a father figure to officers new to the job and a sage big brother to fellow officers with many years of service under their belts,” Butler said. She thanked his wife, Florene, and twin daughters, Amanda and Savannah, for his service. “We are honored that his loving family shared him with us for the past 31 years,” Butler said.





BOSTON

Walsh appoints task force to address illegal fireworks

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Friday announced the formation of a task force to address illegal fireworks usage in Boston, which has spiked dramatically this year to the annoyance of many residents. The panel will include the four at-large city councilors, the mayor’s civic engagement chief, the arson squad of the fire department, the police bureau of community engagement, and community leaders, Walsh’s office said. “Fireworks are a serious issue not only in the City of Boston, but all across the country,” Walsh said in a statement issued by his office. “People lose sleep, babies get woken up, some people with PTSD experience real harms, pets are terrified and they’re fire hazards.” The statement didn’t say how often the task force will meet, nor did it say when, or if, the panel will submit recommendations to Walsh. Fireworks are illegal for individuals to possess, use, or sell in Massachusetts. There’s normally a spike in fireworks-related calls leading up to July Fourth, but calls have increased exponentially this year with the cancellation of large public displays due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Boston, the statement said, police have fielded 7,844 fireworks calls this month, compared to 189 calls in June 2019. Walsh’s office urged residents who see or hear fireworks being set off in their neighborhoods to call 911 immediately “for a police response.” People can anonymously report the illegal sale or purchase of fireworks by calling the Boston police CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463), the statement said.

ORONO, Maine

University trustees approve tuition hike

University of Maine System trustees on Friday gave conditional approval to a $559 million spending plan that will include a 2.5 percent tuition increase. The system also received a new accreditation on Friday. The anticipated costs of responding to the global pandemic in the upcoming budget year will exceed $20 million in terms of lost event revenue, student safety allowances in dining and residence hall operations, and investments in technology and safety equipment and supplies. But students aren’t facing any added burden; the tuition increase was planned long before the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Dannel Malloy said. “The expenses and uncertainty of COVID-19 has created unprecedented budget challenges for Maine’s public universities,” Malloy said in a statement. The budget includes an unresolved $5.69 million shortfall for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that will be adjusted after the board gets updates this fall about enrollment, expenses, and state appropriations. Also Friday, the New England Commission of Higher Education voted to accredit the University of Maine System instead of accrediting the seven separate campuses. Malloy had pressed for the unified accreditation to become more efficient. “This innovative approach will reduce accreditation costs and improve accountability across an entire system,” said Diane Jones, principal deputy undersecretary at the U.S. Department of Education. (AP)





NEW HAVEN

Yale student creates Zoom dating site

When Ileana Valdez, a junior at Yale University, found out she wouldn’t be going back to campus after spring break due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she and her friends created a dating site, OKZoomer. It began as a makeshift effort. “My friend and I posted a Google form — we were like, ‘Hey, you didn’t get to shoot your shot before we got kicked off campus? Sign up and we’ll match you.’ It kind of blew up,” said Valdez, 20, who lives in Dallas. In a matter of two hours, the form they posted on Facebook received around 4,000 signups, according to The Dallas Morning News. Since then, it’s grown into a website with over 18,000 subscribers. Throughout the country, 150 schools are represented, with some students from Australia in the mix too. The site matches subscribers based on personality; each person fills out a questionnaire and photos are not included. Every Saturday night they find out who their matches are. Then they go on Zoom dates. (AP)

