Off-duty Salem police officer dies in car crash

Mazola would go on to serve for 31 years as a police officer, most of it spent patroling the streets of the historic North Shore city. His career came to a tragic end late Thursday night, when he died after a head-on car crash while off-duty.

“This is an important aspect of police work,” he wrote. “In my opinion, a police officer has to deal well with the public and I can do that. I enjoy helping people solve their problems and helping them through stressful or traumatic situations.”

SALEM ― When he applied to become a Salem police officer over 30 years ago, Dana E. Mazola wrote that he could “deal with all types of people.”

He was 56 and leaves a wife, Florene, twin adult daughters, Amanda and Savannah, and a heartbroken police family.

“Officer Mazola served the Citizens of Salem loyally and faithfully for the past 31 years and will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters at the Salem Police Department,” Chief Mary Butler wrote in a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page Friday afternoon.

“No one could ask for a more loyal, dedicated and committed officer to serve the community and the Department the way Officer Mazola did every single day of his 31 years on the job,” Butler said.

Salem Police Officer Dana E. Mazola. Salem Police Department/Facebook

The flag outside the station was lowered to half-staff Friday. Black bunting, a traditional symbol of police mourning, was draped on the front of the Salem Police Headquarters on Margin Street.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office said the crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m., when a Toyota and a Ford Fusion collided on Jefferson Avenue in Salem.

Both drivers were taken to Salem Hospital. Mazolawas pronounced dead at the hospital. The other driver was released from the hospital Friday morning, Blodgett’s office said.

The crash is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police. As of Friday evening, no charges had been filed, Blodgett’s office said.

Mazola joined the department in 1989 as a reserve officer before being appointed full time on July 11, 1990. Mazola “has served faithfully and honorably since,” Butler wrote. Mazola spent 29 years in the patrol division, before joining the traffic division two years ago.

He was a highly-skilled background investigator who helped select “only the best candidates” to serve on the department, she said. “Officer Mazola was a father figure to officers new to the job and a sage big brother to fellow officers with many years of service under their belts,” Butler said.

"No one could ask for a more loyal, dedicated and committed officer to serve the community and the department the way Officer Mazola did every single day of his 31 years on the job. He was a man of integrity who had a heart as wide as the whole outdoors. There is not a single officer or employee who knew him, past or present, who is not impacted by the tragic and sudden loss of Dana Mazola," Butler wrote.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said she was devastated by the death of Mazola, whom she also knew from attending the same church. She fondly recalled his now-grown daughters keep her then-toddler children occupied during services.

“He was, as we say, the ‘salt of the earth’ - a conscientious rank and file patrol officer who worked hard every single shift,” she said in a statement posted to Instagram. " Dana had a big heart and was a warm and caring family man. On behalf of the residents he served with such diligence and dedication for 31 years, I want to express my deepest condolences to his wife Florene and his twin girls, Amanda and Savannah, and all of Dana’s family. This is an unimaginable and heartbreaking loss to them and to our whole community. May he rest in peace.”

Kathy McCabe of the Globe Staff contributed to this story.

Salem Police officers hugged one another after they lined the entrance to the State Medical Examiner's office on Albany Street. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The crash scene at 321 Jefferson Ave., where investigators marked the road after a two-vehicle crash that killed an off-duty Salem police officer. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.