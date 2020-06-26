Officials issue public safety alert after ‘random’ sexual assault in Waltham

The assault was reported to police right away, but not made public until Friday.

In a statement, Waltham Chief of Police Keith MacPherson and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the assault was random, and the man is not believed to have known the woman.

Police and prosecutors in Waltham issued a public safety alert Friday, almost two weeks after they said a man entered the apartment of a woman he did not know and assaulted her.

“It’s been an ongoing investigation,” said Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for Ryan’s office.

Ryan asked that members of the public “remain vigilant.”

The woman left her home in The Ridge, a large apartment complex at 55 Ridge Lane, to walk her dog the night on June 13, officials said. When she returned, he was inside her unit, the statement said.

“People are encouraged to exercise caution in the apartment complex and neighboring areas. Always be aware of your surroundings, if possible avoid walking alone when it’s late or dark and immediately call 911 if you feel unsafe or see something concerning.”

MacPherson noted that “crimes of this nature are exceedingly rare.” According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, less than a quarter of rapes reported to police between 1993 and 2018 were committed by people the victim did not know.

Kelly described the man as “a male approximately 6 feet, slight build.” They asked anyone with more information about the attack to call detectives at 781-314-3550.

