Walsh forms task force on illegal fireworks in Boston, after more than 7,800 calls this month

“Fireworks are a serious issue not only in the City of Boston, but all across the country,” Walsh said in a statement issued by his office. “People lose sleep, babies get woken up, some people with PTSD experience real harms, pets are terrified and they’re fire hazards. Working together with our partners in public safety, the City Council and the community as a Task Force is an important way to address this issue and work to take fireworks off the streets.”

The task force will include the four at-large city councilors, the mayor’s civic engagement chief, the arson squad of the fire department, the police bureau of community engagement, and community leaders, Walsh’s office said.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Friday announced the formation of a task force to address illegal fireworks usage in Boston, which has spiked dramatically this year to the annoyance of many residents.

The statement didn’t say how often the task force will meet, nor did it say when, or if, the panel will submit recommendations to Walsh.

Fireworks are illegal for individuals to possess, use, or sell in Massachusetts. There’s normally a spike in fireworks-related calls leading up to July 4th, but calls have increased exponentially this year with the cancellation of large public displays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Boston, the statement said, police have fielded 7,844 fireworks calls this month, compared to 189 calls in June of 2019.

Walsh’s office urged residents who see or hear fireworks being set off in their neighborhoods to call 911 immediately “for a police response.”

Bostonians can anonymously report the illegal sale or purchase of fireworks by calling the Boston police CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), the statement said.

Walsh earlier this month excoriated fireworks scofflaws during a briefing outside City Hall.

“Usually fireworks, start July 3, you hear them the 4th, you hear them for a week after and they go away,” Walsh said at the time. “This has been tough. One went off the other night, and I thought somebody blew up the park next to me.”

He implored residents to think of their neighbors.

“The police have been able to confiscate some illegal fireworks, but there’s only so much that they can do,” Walsh said at the June 10 briefing. “So I’m asking you, if you are involved in this behavior, I want you to think about the people around you. ... Think about your community, and stop it.”

State law says anyone who sells fireworks in Massachusetts or keeps them for sale faces a fine of between $100 and $1,000, and a possible jail term of up to a year.

The punishment is not quite as stringent for revelers who set off fireworks in the street.

“Whoever shall have in his possession or under his control, or whoever shall use or explode or cause to explode any fireworks in violation of this section shall be punished by a fine of not less than ten dollars nor more than one hundred dollars,” the relevant state law says. “Any officer qualified to serve criminal process shall seize all of the fireworks mentioned herein without a warrant, and the fireworks seized shall, upon conviction of such violation, be forfeited to the commonwealth.”





