Elijah McClain’s mother says Colorado officers ‘murdered’ her son

Sheneen McClain described her son as a massage therapist who “wanted to heal people.”

“They murdered him. They are bullies with badges,” Sheneen McClain said in the interview with CBS News.

The mother of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in August 2019 after police in Aurora, Colo., restrained him with a chokehold and paramedics injected him with a sedative, said the officers “murdered” him in a TV interview Thursday as Colorado’s governor announced a special prosecutor to look into the case.

“He not only healed others, but he healed himself. He was able to accept love and give love in various ways,” she said.

On Thursday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis directed state Attorney General Phil Weiser to re-examine the case and file charges against the officers if the facts support prosecution.

“Elijah McClain should be alive today,” Polis said in a statement, “and we owe it to his family to take this step and elevate the pursuit of justice in his name to a statewide concern.”

McClain was walking home from a convenience store in the Denver suburb on Aug. 24 when someone called 911, saying he “looked sketchy” and was wearing a ski mask and waving his arms.

According to a report by the district attorney who investigated the case, Dave Young, the officers who responded to the scene said McClain was uncooperative when they confronted him.

McClain told the officers: “Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking,” according to police body camera footage of the encounter.

The officers kept McClain on the ground for 15 minutes, and one of them put him in a specialized control hold, or chokehold, pressing against his carotid artery. When paramedics arrived, they injected him with ketamine, a powerful sedative.

McClain went in to cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. He died three days later.

Aurora’s Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson announced June 9 that the department was banning carotid pressure holds, according to The Denver Post.

An autopsy report, which was released in November 2019 by the Adams County coroner, said the cause of McClain’s death was “undetermined” and that it could have been a result of natural causes, a homicide related to the carotid hold, or an accident.

The three officers who confronted McClain were placed on administrative leave but have since been reinstated, according to The New York Times.

Days after the release of the autopsy report, Young announced criminal charges would not be filed against the officers.

In an interview with CBS, Young said their actions were legally justified, but “they could have done a million things different.”

“[McClain] didn’t need to die, and the fact that he died does not warrant the basis for criminal charges,” Young said.

McClain’s case resurfaced during nationwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black people who have been killed following altercations with police.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

