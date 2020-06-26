Mass. reports 233 new coronavirus cases as death toll passes 8,000

The numbers reflected both confirmed and probable deaths and cases. When confirmed cases only are included, the tally is 7,815 deaths and 103,071 cases.

The death toll rose by 50 to 8,013. The state also reported that 233 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 108,070.

The coronavirus death toll in Massachusetts passed another heartbreaking milestone Friday, climbing over 8,000, state officials said.

The state reported 39 new confirmed-case deaths, and 11 new probable deaths. It also reported 149 new confirmed cases, plus 84 probable cases.

The state reported that 8,545 new individuals had been given the molecular coronavirus test, bringing the total of individuals tested to 809,086. The total number of molecular tests that have been administered rose to 1,020,867.

Advertisement

The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 1,506 people, bringing that total to 68,259.

Meanwhile, key metrics monitored by the state remained at low levels compared to mid-April highs.

The state reported that the seven-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests was 1.9 percent as of Thursday, a number that has been roughly stable this week and down 94 percent from April 15.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients dropped to 851 as of Thursday, down from 905 the day before. The number of hospitals utilizing surge capacity dropped back down to two Thursday after climbing to four earlier in the week.

The three-day average of coronavirus deaths was 26 as of Tuesday, up from 23 the day before but still 83 percent lower than mid-April highs.

Friday’s numbers were reported hours after Governor Charlie Baker urged Massachusetts residents not to let up on their response to the coronavirus.

“We’ll continue to monitor these public health indicators … as we move through our phased reopening plan,” Baker said, urging people to be “vigilant and mindful” and wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and stay home if they feel sick. ”It’s been working. It’s worked well for the people of Massachusetts. And we all need to keep it up,” he said.

Advertisement

“COVID-19 will not be taking a summer vacation,” Baker added.

He told residents looking to relax social distancing practices to pay attention to what’s happening in states like Florida and Texas, which are seeing a surge in the number of new cases.

“We do need to recognize and understand that this is still very much with us,” Baker said during a State House briefing. “And for anybody who thinks this is over, I would just ask them to take a look at the data coming out of a lot of the states in the South and the Southwest, which had a very positive set of statistics week over week after week in the months of April and May, and now they’re really starting to struggle. I think we all need to understand that vigilance and caution with regard to this and serious focus on the data and on the things that stop the spread is where we really need to play.”

Florida and Texas both took steps this week to close down bars after reporting record highs in daily coronavirus cases.

Jaclyn Reiss, Martin Finucane, and Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.