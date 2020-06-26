’Til a fight over coronavirus precautions do us part

Well, according to Governor Charlie Baker, we’re in Step 2 of Phase 2. But the untold number of couples battling over coronavirus precautions — and whether it’s safe to eat out, push a toddler on a swing, get your roots professionally colored — says we’re in a different place:

What stage are we in with the reopening?

Pandemic stress is drawing some couples closer, but others are disagreeing about every curve this virus throws at us. What one person considers “living my life again” the other sees as a selfish move that may unleash COVID-19 on the entire extended family.

Advertisement

“Even date night can be contentious,” said Alex Chinks, a clinical psychologist in Needham and one of many therapists seeing a surge in precaution-related tension.

“In the beginning of the pandemic it felt like all the rules were written for us,” she said. “Everything was closed. There was not much discussion except, ‘Are we going to do Instacart?’ ”

But lord help us, now we’re supposed to be our own risk-analysis experts. Couples already stressed by financial and health worries, the lack of child care, and too much togetherness have started battling over activities that may sound superficial but could in fact be a matter of life-or-death.

Let’s head to the Hair Kingdom at the Leading Ladies salon in Roxbury, where a regular customer canceled an appointment at her husband’s insistence.

He wanted his wife to do her hair at home, said owner Mamie Dorsey-O’Neal, but Dorsey-O’Neal countered with a different idea: Sneak out, and I’ll cut and color your hair and put it in a ponytail so he won’t notice.

But he eventually relented, and the woman came in, wearing yellow kitchen gloves, a mask with a scarf over it, and layers of oversized clothing (to satisfy you know who). “I’m sorry to be dressed like this,” she said.

Advertisement

In Newton, a woman whose husband has nixed visits to Stop & Shop has been arguing with him — albeit only in her own head — about T.J .Maxx.

“I’m not going to bring it up because it would just be another disagreement,” she said, “but I am obsessed. I want to drop $50 on some bulk-sized body wash and maybe some cute discounted whatever.”

Who’s in the right? Who knows? Every day seems to bring a new study, new guidance. One day we were being told not to wear masks because they wouldn’t protect us, and don’t touch the groceries or the mail! Now the masks are going to save us and, by the way, there’s no need to quarantine incoming letters and supplies.

The novel coronavirus is bringing up novel relationship stressors that no one was prepared for, said licensed independent clinical social worker Kendra Capalbo

As part of her couples therapy practices in Providence and Greater Boston, she does premarital counseling, and before the pandemic, the hot topics were money, sex, and how are we going to deal with the in-laws.

“Coronavirus precautions were not on the list of things to discuss in advance,” she said.

It never occurred to her, or probably anyone, that there was any need to work through the scenarios now coming up in local therapy sessions:

Advertisement

How will we handle it when your teenage son from your first marriage wants to visit our home on Father’s Day, but he doesn’t wear a mask or behave in a safe manner?

If I have a compromised immune system, and you are on track for a promotion that would expose you to the public and greater risk, will you take the job?

If your extended family decides to throw caution to the wind and hold a big reunion, will you go against my wishes, and if so, will you understand if I don’t want to let you back in our home?

In March the New York Post reported that with financial and other stress building, divorce filings were “skyrocketing,” according to matrimonial lawyers.

Of course the underlying issues affect what you fight about too, said Newton psychologist Lynn Margolies.

She knows a couple where the man — the cautious one — wanted to order groceries online for his girlfriend, but she felt that was controlling, Margolies said. She thought he was being “neurotic” and didn’t trust her. (They have broken up.)

If there’s one silver lining to the pandemic, it’s that singles who meet potential romantic partners now can judge whether they’re aligned precautions-wise.

Alignment on this issue can be so important that high-end matchmaker Susan Trombetti (she charges $20,000 and up) has added precaution-related questions to the interviews she conducts with potential matches.

Are you allowing your housekeeper in your home?” she now asks. “Would you wear a mask during a date?”





Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.