Enough with the flag-burning nonsense

It brings to mind the presidential campaign of 1988, when George H.W. Bush and the GOP hammered away at Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis for having vetoed a bill requiring teachers to lead their students in the pledge of allegiance.

No matter that the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court had said that legislation was unconstitutional. That veto became a big part of Bush’s tawdry effort to paint Dukakis as unpatriotic and outside-the-American-mainstream. It would be satisfying to say that particular effort had no effect, but it may well have. Waging a campaign of relentless attacks, Bush battled back from a double-digit deficit to win in November.

But here’s what you can say: This is the kind of politics candidates resort to when they are intent on dividing the country along a fault line of superficial patriotism.

Why superficial? That’s worth analyzing for a minute.

An ordinary American flag is not a rare or sacred item. Let’s say that, during a Fourth of July celebration, your teenager fires an errant bottle rocket that accidentally hits the flag you have proudly displayed and sets it afire. Most people wouldn’t regard that as a reason to become enraged. Nor would they consider their son or daughter a scoundrel or scapegrace. Or an obnoxious agitator.

Similarly, if someone disposed of a ripped or tattered flag by throwing it out or tossing it in a burn barrel, most people wouldn’t think he or she had done anything offensive.

So what is it that makes flag-burning as an act of protest so offensive to some people? Two things: intent and symbolism.

The flag is a symbol of our country, and when someone makes a statement by intentionally disrespecting a representation of something dear to you, you tend to feel it at a gut level. It’s that very visceral sentiment that makes flag-burning an attention-getting act of protest.

But when a politician attempts to play upon that reaction, it’s important to recognize that among the things the flag symbolizes are our American rights and freedoms. One of the most important of those is the freedom of speech. It is no mistake, after all, that that freedom is enshrined in the First Amendment, atop the Bill of Rights: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Americans should also realize that the US Supreme Court has recognized that burning the flag is symbolic speech, and thus constitutionally protected. And further, that it’s a reflexively authoritarian instinct, not a reflective democratic one, to say that because this type of protest offends me, it should be stopped.

Let’s take things a step further. A politician who proposes a law to imprison someone for flag-burning is really saying this: I want to make it a crime for a person to exercise a right granted to all of us by the United States Constitution.

Trump purports to think that the current Supreme Court justices might abandon precedent and declare that such a law is indeed constitutional. Not likely. Particularly not when you consider that, as recently as 2001, the high court ruled 8 to 1 that free-speech protections extend even to the ugly protests of the Westboro Baptist Church, whose members show up at military funerals with signs suggesting that a service member’s death is God’s punishment upon the United States for its support of gay rights.

Constitutionality doesn’t really matter to Trump, of course. Having bungled the twin crises of his presidency, he is seeing his campaign nose into a graveyard spiral he is desperate to escape.

His skill at the politics of division and distraction accounts for much of his past political success. But his old tricks are no longer working. Thus, he’s casting about for a new way to divide and polarize the electorate.

Let’s not get fooled by cheap populism. True patriots should understand the importance of dissent to democracy.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh