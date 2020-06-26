A key takeaway in Milton is that it’s a town of activism

Many people want to live in a perfect world. I would rather live in a world that is getting better. I have lived in Milton for 30 years, and Milton is getting better (”In Milton, a lesson about race,” Letters, June 25). The recent issue over a teacher’s suspension demonstrates that Milton is not perfect. It also shows that the school administration is struggling to deal competently with a major social issue in our town, our wider community, our country, and even our world. However, what this controversy really demonstrates is that, in Milton at least, there are a large number of people willing to speak out and act to make our world a better place.

Of course I wish this gifted teacher had been supported rather than censured, but, in this instance, we we were taught, and we learned, that our better world is still a work in progress.