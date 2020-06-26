fb-pixel
A key takeaway in Milton is that it’s a town of activism

Updated June 26, 2020, 2 hours ago
Protesters marched during an antiracism education rally in Milton on June 19.
Protesters marched during an antiracism education rally in Milton on June 19.Blake Nissen For The Boston Globe

Many people want to live in a perfect world. I would rather live in a world that is getting better. I have lived in Milton for 30 years, and Milton is getting better (”In Milton, a lesson about race,” Letters, June 25). The recent issue over a teacher’s suspension demonstrates that Milton is not perfect. It also shows that the school administration is struggling to deal competently with a major social issue in our town, our wider community, our country, and even our world. However, what this controversy really demonstrates is that, in Milton at least, there are a large number of people willing to speak out and act to make our world a better place.

Of course I wish this gifted teacher had been supported rather than censured, but, in this instance, we we were taught, and we learned, that our better world is still a work in progress.

Walter Jonas

Milton