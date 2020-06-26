Contrary to Alex Beam’s claim, there are no “small mercies” to being homeless on the streets of America during a pandemic (”Small mercies in the midst of the coronavirus,” Opinion, June 19). That the Globe would publish such a column on Juneteenth, given the inequitable impact homelessness has had on Black Americans, is deeply troubling. Black people represent 13 percent of the population in this country, but 40 percent of the homeless population. Resistance to COVID-19 among homeless people in cities such as Boston and Los Angeles is no consolation. In fact, recent COVID-19 data indicate a mortality rate for Black Americans that is about 2.3 times higher than for whites and Asians.

Racism and homelessness are public health crises that are inexorably linked. Housing, like health care, is part of a larger systemic issue of inequitable access to the benefits assumed to be a part of our lives as Americans.