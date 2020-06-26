What good does it do to just fire someone for racist comments?

Do people who are fired for racist statements change their stance? If not, what’s the point? There should be consequences, other than drastic financial loss. What about the long-term impact?

An increasing number of people are being fired, or close to it, after making statements seen as racist. For example, a Vermont school principal was put on leave this month after expressing views on Black Lives Matter (”Principal on leave for ‘insanely tone-deaf’ Black Lives Matter post,” June 15). Holding her accountable is important, and as a Black teacher, I think about whether she has other views that harm the Black and brown students under her care. Still, the next principal could hold similar views and just not express them outwardly, which could be worse.