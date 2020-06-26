Adam Gase still sees unhappy safety Jamal Adams wearing Jet green

Adam Gase still absolutely envisions Jamal Adams as a member of the New York Jets this season. That’s despite the star safety’s trade request, all of Adams’ headline-grabbing social media posts — and the rumors and reports that have dominated the last several weeks of the offseason. “I want Jamal on our team,” Gase said in a conference call. The 24-year-old Adams is in a contract standoff with the Jets that took its most uncertain turn last week when he asked the team to deal him. He also told a fan in a comment on Instagram that “maybe it’s time to move on,” and appeared to be saying goodbye to friend and teammate Marcus Maye in another post. While Adams appears to be closing the door on ever walking through the doors at the Jets’ facility again, the team currently has no plans to trade him. Adams wants an extension, but he is under contract this season and next — and New York could potentially use the franchise tag on him in 2022. So, the Jets don’t feel obligated to redo Adams’ rookie deal right now . . . The 49ers signed their first-round draft picks, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (No. 14 / South Carolina) and receiver Brandon Aiyuk (No. 25 / Arizona State) to four-year deals. Kinlaw was a first-team Associated Press All-American as a senior, when he had six sacks, 35 tackles and two fumble recoveries in 12 starts. Aiyuk had a breakout senior season and was named a third-team All-American after making 65 catches for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 14 kickoff returns for 446 yards and 14 punt returns for 226 yards and one touchdown . . . Dolphins owner Stephen Ross pledged an additional $13 million over four years to his anti-racism RISE initiative. The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality was established five years ago to promote unity and combat systemic racism. RISE says it has helped 12,000 students, athletes, coaches and staff at all levels to help champion social justice and improve race relations.

Oregon and Oregon State have agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games. The move Friday was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes. The change also comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Oregon State President Ed Ray said the Civil War name “represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery.” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins said former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name. The football series between Oregon and Oregon State has been played 123 times and is the fifth-most contested rivalry in the country. This season’s game is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 28 in Corvallis . . . Kansas State University is reviewing its options after a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd prompted outrage from several students, including two football players who threatened to leave, the school’s president said Friday. Jaden McNeil, founder of America First Students, tweeted “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!” University President Richard Myers said that “divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university. We are launching an immediate review of the university’s options. Black Lives Matter at Kansas State University and we will continue to fight for social justice.” Defensive back Tee Denson tweeted: “I refuse to play for a program that tolerates ignorance such as this.” At least three other teammates asked K State to action.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Ronaldo sparks Juventus in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo set up two goals and converted a penalty to help Juventus beat 10-man Lecce 4-0 and boost its chances of claiming a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title. Ronaldo had struggled since soccer resumed in Italy, but his return to form pushed Juventus seven points clear of second-placed Lazio, which hosts Fiorentina on Saturday. Lecce defender Fabio Lucioni was shown a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Rodrigo Bentancur, leaving the visiting side in 10 men for nearly an hour . . . The Los Angeles Sparks will be without Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver for the WNBA season so they can focus on their health. Ogwumike, the No. 1 pick by the Connecticut Sun in 2014 has missed two seasons to deal with injuries and with the shortened schedule felt that it would be smart to take care of her health. Toliver, an offseason signee, said she will use the time to get mentally and physically healthy for the 2021 season and “find new ways to make a positive impact in my community.” . . . French soccer great Michel Platini has been formally placed under investigation in Switzerland in relation to a $2 million payment he got from FIFA in 2011. Swiss federal prosecutors this month extended their open criminal proceedings into the role of then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter in the payment to include Platini, according to a document seen Friday by The Associated Press. Platini, who was the president of European soccer body UEFA at the time, is suspected of being an accomplice to criminal mismanagement, of misappropriation and an act of forgery, the document states . . . Catcher Austin Wells has agreed to a minor league contract with a $2.5 million signing bonus after the Yankees selected him 28th overall in the amateur draft. The 20-year-old Wells hit .375 for the University of Arizona in a season cut to 15 games because of the coronavirus . . . Two-time Big Ten Conference wrestling champion Sebastian Rivera (133 pounds) enrolled at Rutgers as a graduate transfer after racking up 73 career wins as a two-time All-American at Northwestern . . . Tunisian tennis player Majed Kilani has been banned from professional tennis for seven years after the sport’s anti-corruption body concluded he conspired to fix matches in 2016. Kilani, 23, was also fined $7,000 by the Tennis Integrity Unit on Friday