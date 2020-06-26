Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

Some channel-flipping may be required





Falcons-Patriots, Super Bowl LI

Still have no idea how Julian Edelman caught that.

NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Blue Jackets-Bruins, Game 6, Eastern Conference second round

Tuukka Rask stops 39 shots to wrap up a series against an utterly unmemorable Columbus team.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Astros-Red Sox, Game 4, 2018 ALCS

Mookie Betts would have made a great catch if not for fan interference. Andrew Benintendi made a great catch that sent Houston fans home sad. Is that karma?

NESN, 8 p.m.

