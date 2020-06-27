fb-pixel
Style Watch

Five pieces of outdoor decor that extend your living space for the summer

Splurge pieces that take the indoors outside.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated June 27, 2020, 9:29 a.m.
HANDOUT

1. Calamus swing chair, $1,350 by special order at Annie Selke, 36 Main Street, Lenox, 413-551-7624, annieselke.com

2. Cumulo patio umbrella, $2,399 at Room & Board, 375 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-351-0020, roomandboard.com

3. Balad lamp by Fermob, $151 at Lekker Home, 38 Wareham Street, Boston, 617-737-7307, lekkerhome.com

4. Lattice side table, $229 at Crate & Barrel, The Shops at Chestnut Hill, 617-964-8400, and other locations; crateandbarrel.com

5. Skinny Dip bird bath, $109 at cb2.com


Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.