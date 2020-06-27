Five things to do online, June 28-July 12

Explore the universe’s most treacherous offerings with astrophysicist Paul Sutter, author of How to Die in Space: A Journey Through Dangerous Astrophysical Phenomena. Hosted by the Museum of Science’s SubSpace: Adult Programs After Dark, this free Zoom event starts at 7 p.m. Ages 18 and up. Space is limited; register at eventbrite.com .

Join author Calvin Baker for a discussion of his latest book, A More Perfect Reunion: Race, Integration, and the Future of America. Baker argues that we must envision a society no longer defined by the structures of race in order to create one. The virtual event through Harvard Book Store is free, with a $3 suggested donation. 7 p.m. harvard.com

Advertisement

Wednesday, July 1: Musical Moves

Get your groove on during the final week of virtual line dancing with Mz. Rhythm and Tina. Brought to you by Boston Parks and Recreation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and the Boston Public Health Commission, this free fitness class blends upbeat music with fun choreography. 6:30 p.m. Register at boston.gov/calendar.

Starting Monday, July 6: Artistic Exploration

Keep the kids entertained with Summer Arts @ Home, eight weeks of fun and flexible programs from The Umbrella Arts Center. Choose from five options each week, including virtual cartooning classes, outdoor art adventures, and ceramics (with materials from the studio). Prices vary. Ages 5-14. theumbrellaarts.org

Saturday, July 11: Beethoven in the House

The Boston Symphony Orchestra brings its beloved Tanglewood Summer Music Festival online, featuring dozens of new and encore performances through August. Next Saturday, the BSO will premiere a Beethoven recital from internationally acclaimed pianist Emanuel Ax. 8 p.m. $12. bso.org

__________

Editor’s Note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks’ worth of events. The magazine will not publish an issue on July 5. To share your event news, send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.

Advertisement















