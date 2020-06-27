For sale: Cedar-shingled charmers on Cape Cod

LOT SIZE 0.36 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $305,000 in 2012

PROS This remodeled 1981 ranch with central air is down the street from the Old Colony Rail Trail. Enter through the red front door into an open-concept living and dining area with wood stove fireplace insert. Across the room, the L-shaped kitchen sparkles with granite counters, stainless appliances, and polished tile backsplash. Sliders open to a large deck, flat yard, and oversized outdoor shower that includes a rainfall shower head and a changing area. Down the hall, two bedrooms share a stylish, modern bath, and the master suite has its own updated bath with step-in shower. Laundry is in the basement. CONS An offer has been accepted on this house.

Doug Grattan, Chatham Properties Group, 508-294-4978, ChathamPropertiesGroup.com

588 South Orleans Road, Orleans. Handout

$850,000

588 SOUTH ORLEANS ROAD / ORLEANS

SQUARE FEET 2,841

LOT SIZE 1.57 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $778,000 in 2017

PROS A sunbleached seashell driveway adorns this classic 1900 Cape with hardwood floors and central air, which sits about 1,000 feet from South Orleans Beach. In the entry hall, a powder room is tucked beneath the open staircase. The living room features built-ins and an antique fireplace. The designer kitchen evokes rural France with a farmhouse sink, tin backsplash, window seat, and brick hearth. A laundry room off the kitchen leads to the backyard with outdoor shower, patio, and fireplace. Upstairs, two dormered bedrooms share a newer bath, while the master has a private bath. CONS An offer has been accepted on this house.

Jack Bohman, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 508-237-5039, jack.bohman@gibsonsir.com

