Arnie ‘Woo Woo’ Ginsburg, DJ whose sound effects echoed through radios early rock era, dies at 93

“One night, someone walked in the studio and said, ‘Arnie, that “Night Train” theme is really good, but I’ve got something you should use on your show,” he added.

“People always say, Arnie, how’d you get the name ‘Woo Woo?’ Well, when I went on the air in 1956, I had a show called the ‘Night Train,’ " he said in an interview posted on YouTube .

Arnie “Woo Woo” Ginsburg, whose nickname echoed a woo-woo whistle a fan gave him in the 1950s when he was a popular DJ with his “Night Train” show on WMEX-AM, died Friday at his home in Framingham. He was 93.

The fan gave him a woo-woo whistle that mimicked the sound of a railroad train and he was “Woo Woo” Ginsburg ever since.

Adding other sound effects — including bells, horns, whistles, and a squeaking squeezable carrot — Mr. Ginsburg quickly became one of the most recognizable voices in New England, partly because his voice was far from the usual radio fare.

“In an age when all announcers sound like graduates of the same broadcasting school, Arnie’s voice has always been distinctive, a whine that even he mocked by referring to himself as ‘Achin’ Adenoids,’ or the ‘Velvet Voice’ – I’ve heard better, but never worse,‘ ” the Globe’s Jack Thomas wrote in a 1988 profile.

After largely leaving announcing behind, though he returned over the years for regular spots that weren’t full-time, Mr. Ginsburg went on to work in management and other positions at other stations, including WRKO, WWEL, and WXKS. He also had been an engineer for broadcasts.

“It comes as a surprise to many when they learn that Arnie had originally no intention of being a disc jockey. As mentioned, his first obsession was radio engineering,” Carlos A. Vega, Mr. Ginsburg’s spouse and longtime companion, wrote in a tribute.

When Mr. Ginsburg started out in radio, “he imagined himself as a technician and a producer, not an on-air broadcaster. He didn´t think his voice had the timbre of the classic radio announcer,” added Vega, a professor of Spanish at Wellesley College.

