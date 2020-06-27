Man, 50, dead in Worcester after car flies off overpass

A 50-year-old man died and his 18-year-old daughter was injured in Worcester Friday night after their car flew off a highway overpass, Massachusetts State Police said.

The man, who who was not identified, died on Interstate 290 around 7:45 p.m. in a 2014 Jeep Wrangler, State Police said in a statement. His daughter sustained minor injuries.

“For reasons still under investigation the Jeep left the ramp from Route 190 Northbound over the sidewall of the left lane side of the overpass and came to rest on the travel lanes of Route 290 Eastbound. The operator was determined to be deceased on scene,” the statement said.