Mass. reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths, 373 new cases Saturday

On Saturday, the state reported 26 new confirmed-case deaths, and 305 new confirmed cases. There were also two new probable-case deaths and 68 new probable cases.

The number of infections in the state rose to 108,443, with 373 newly reported Saturday. Those figures include both confirmed and probable cases. There have been 7,841 confirmed deaths and 103,376 cases with confirmed positive tests.

As cases of the novel coronavirus across the US surpassed 2.5 million Saturday, with more than 125,000 deaths, public health officials in Massachusetts reported 28 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,041.

The state’s three-day average of COVID-19 deaths was 24 as of June 24. Since mid-June, that average has fluctuated between a high of 31 deaths and a low of 23, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

Another key measure — the state’s seven-day average positive test rate — was 2 percent Friday, the state reported. That figure is down about 93 percent from mid-April, when the average rate reached a high of 29.5 percent.

But as the spread of the virus slows in Massachusetts, it has surged in other parts of the country, particularly California, Texas, and Florida. On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker warned against becoming complacent to the virus.

“We do need to recognize and understand that this is still very much with us,” Baker said during a Friday State House briefing.

The state also reported that molecular tests had been completed for 12,189 more people, bringing the molecular testing total to 821,275, while antibody tests had been completed for 1,567 people, bringing the antibody testing total to 69,826.

On Friday, the three-day average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell to 794, from 851 a day earlier, the state reported.

There was an uptick in number of hospitals using surge capacity to treat patients with the coronavirus, which grew from two on June 25 to four on Friday, according to the state.

Travis Andersen and Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.