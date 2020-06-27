Mother charged after child left in car for 25 minutes at Houghton’s Pond

A Boston mother was charged Saturday after she allegedly left her child inside a car for about 25 minutes near Houghton’s Pond Recreation Area in Milton, according to State Police.

A trooper found the one-year-old child, who was conscious and alert, alone inside a pickup truck that was parked illegally in a fire lane around 11 a.m. The car, which appeared unoccupied, had the engine running, police said.

When the trooper opened the door, “he immediately felt an excessive amount of heat, due to the heater set on high, inside the driver’s side compartment,” police said.