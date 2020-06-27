Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Quincy

Julie Fisher, 80, who was struck near her home at 1000 Southern Artery Senior Center, was taken to South Shore Hospital where she died, said David Traub, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Fisher was hit around 1 p.m. by a 2017 Subaru Forester traveling on Southern Artery towards Washington Street, he said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 73-year old man from Quincy, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Quincy Medical Center. The incident is under investigation.

