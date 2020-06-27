Two alarm fire displaces eight in Springfield

Four adults and four children were displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out at a three-family home in Springfield on Saturday night, a fire official said.
The fire broke out in the home at 104 Pasadena St. at about 9 p.m., Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said. The fire started on the first floor and extended into the basement.
No injuries were reported, Piemonte said. The four adults and for children are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Piemonte said.
